Tractor driver killed in mishap

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A tractor driver was killed in a mishap in the area of Khurarianwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) A tractor driver was killed in a mishap in the area of Khurarianwala police station.

Police spokesman said here on Monday that one Zulfiqar (50), a resident of Chak No 105-RB, was driving a tractor when his vehicle lost control and fell into a sewerage drain.

As a result, tractor driver was buried beneath the tractor and died on-the-spot before receiving any medical assistance.

The police handed over the body to his relatives for burial after completing legal requirements, he added.