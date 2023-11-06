Open Menu

Tractor Driver Killed In Mishap

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 06, 2023 | 07:27 PM

Tractor driver killed in mishap

A tractor driver was killed in a mishap in the area of Khurarianwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) A tractor driver was killed in a mishap in the area of Khurarianwala police station.

Police spokesman said here on Monday that one Zulfiqar (50), a resident of Chak No 105-RB, was driving a tractor when his vehicle lost control and fell into a sewerage drain.

As a result, tractor driver was buried beneath the tractor and died on-the-spot before receiving any medical assistance.

The police handed over the body to his relatives for burial after completing legal requirements, he added.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Driver Vehicle Died

Recent Stories

CS inaugurates Rescue Services centres in Lala Mus ..

CS inaugurates Rescue Services centres in Lala Musa, Dinga

2 minutes ago
 Lt Colonel among four soldiers embraced martyrdom ..

Lt Colonel among four soldiers embraced martyrdom in Tirah operation, three terr ..

2 minutes ago
 Punjab Folk Night held at Lok Mela

Punjab Folk Night held at Lok Mela

2 minutes ago
 OIC meeting in Brussels expresses solidarity with ..

OIC meeting in Brussels expresses solidarity with people of Gaza

6 minutes ago
 IESCO issues power suspension programme

IESCO issues power suspension programme

37 minutes ago
 DC inspects water treatment plant

DC inspects water treatment plant

33 minutes ago
'Did you kill a Palestinian?': anti-West boycott s ..

'Did you kill a Palestinian?': anti-West boycott sweeps Mideast

33 minutes ago
 16 private member bills landed in Senate, one reje ..

16 private member bills landed in Senate, one rejected

33 minutes ago
 RCCI delegation calls on Charge D Affairs of Roman ..

RCCI delegation calls on Charge D Affairs of Romania

33 minutes ago
 SC disposes of 1,419 cases in over one month

SC disposes of 1,419 cases in over one month

33 minutes ago
 Comsats University celebrates 'Student Week 2023'

Comsats University celebrates 'Student Week 2023'

33 minutes ago
 UFL, PET join forces to achieve net zero emissions ..

UFL, PET join forces to achieve net zero emissions by 2050

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan