Tractor Driver Killed In Road Mishap In Faisalabad
Muhammad Irfan 23 seconds ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 04:33 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :A tractor driver was killed in a road mishap in the jurisdiction of Chak Jhumra police station.
Police spokesman said on Friday that 22-year-old Imran s/o Hanif r/o Jaranwala was transporting sugarcane on a tractor trolley.
However, the tractor over turned turtle when connecting-lever between tractor and trolley broke down near Chak 113-JB Chak Jhumra road causing serious injuries to the driver.
He died on the spot.
The police handed over the body to the heirs after legal formalities.