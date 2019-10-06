Tractor driver killed over minor dispute

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2019 ) ::An infuriated security guard shot dead a tractor driver over passing through link road of Wapda City.

Police spokesman said that 26-year-old Farooq Nadeem of Chak No 198-RB was driving a tractor on the Link Road of Wapda City when a security guard intercepted him near Chak No 192-RB and asked him not to use the road.

They exchanged harsh words over the issue and the security guard, Abid, opened fire on driver Farooq Nadeem, killing him on-the-spot.

SHO Chak Jhumra police took the body into custody and arrested the security guard.