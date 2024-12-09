Open Menu

Tractor Keys Handed Over To Farmers

Faizan Hashmi Published December 09, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Tractor keys handed over to farmers

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) A Chief Minister Punjab Green Tractors distribution ceremony was held at the Agriculture Office to distribute the keys of tractors to lucky farmers.

Commissioner Jahanzaib Khan Awan , Provincial Minister for Usher & Zakaat Rana Manwar Ghaus and Safdar Sahi were the chief guests of the event. Apart from Director Agriculture Shahid Hussain, agriculture officers and farmers participated in the event. In the ceremony, tractor keys were distributed among 24 lucky farmers of Sargodha district. The Director of Agriculture said that keys of tractors would be distributed to 1,272 farmers in Sargodha division under the Chief Minister Punjab Green Tractors scheme. He said that the tractors were being given to 24 out of 303 lucky farmers of Sargodha district while 400,000 farmers of the division had applied for green tractors whereas Punjab government is giving a subsidy of Rs1m per tractor.

He said that farmer's cards have been issued to 12 and a half acres of land. He said that farmers of Sargodha Division had so far obtained interest-free loans of Rs2.25 billion besides fertilizer, seeds and medicines through the Kisan Card. "Over 136 agricultural graduates are going from village to village to encourage farmers to cultivate wheat.

Over 60% of tomatoes are cultivated in Khushab across the province while the Punjab government is giving a subsidy of one lakh rupees to tomato farmers. The construction of a model Agri Mall is going on in Sargodha where farmers will be able to get high quality fertilizers, seeds and agricultural medicines at controlled rates. Modern agricultural machinery will also be available on rent," he added.

Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan said that for the first time in Punjab, a package of 400 billion rupees is being given. Zakaat Minister Manwar Ghaus said that the green tractor scheme will bring agricultural revolution. He said that under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Punjab government's focus is on the development of the agricultural sector, for which many measures are being taken.

MPA Safdar Sahi said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the implementation of revolutionary measures for agricultural development is going on successfully. The aim of these initiatives is to overcome the challenges faced in the agriculture sector and promote agricultural production, he added.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Chief Minister Punjab Government Of Punjab Punjab Agriculture Rent Sargodha Agri Khushab Event From Wheat Billion Tomatoes

Recent Stories

Unilever Pakistan enhances safety and livelihoods ..

Unilever Pakistan enhances safety and livelihoods of outdoor advertising workers

2 hours ago
 SC rejects plea to halt civilians’ trail in mili ..

SC rejects plea to halt civilians’ trail in military courts

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 December 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 December 2024

9 hours ago
 Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Cred ..

Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024

1 day ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024

1 day ago
 Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay f ..

Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14

2 days ago
 All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a fi ..

All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film

2 days ago
 PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan ..

PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10

2 days ago
 Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldie ..

Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..

2 days ago
 JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan