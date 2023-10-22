Open Menu

Tractor Owners Overcharging Farmers Despite Reductions In Petroleum Price

Muhammad Irfan Published October 22, 2023 | 08:30 PM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) Despite a decrease in the prices of petrol and diesel, tractor owners in the Hazara division are engaged in overcharging farmers with both hands.

According to details, tractor owners in Abbottabad and other districts of the region continue to extra charge farmers for threshing and crop cutting, charging them 3500 rupees per hour, despite a significant decrease in diesel prices.

According to estimates, a tractor consumes only two to three liters of diesel per hour when operating on agricultural lands, while there is no significant benefit to the landowning class from the decrease in diesel prices.

In a few days, the wheat harvesting season will begin, and on this occasion, the district administrations are set to fix the per-hour threshing rates for tractors while also ensuring their enforcement.

In some districts of Punjab, the district administration has set a rate of 2000 rupees per hour for tractor thresher operation, while a helpline has also been established to assist in cases of violations.

