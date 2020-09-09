Tractor-rickshaw collision claims four lives in Khanewal

At least four persons including three children were killed while others got serious injuries in collision between tractor trolley and motorcycle-rickshaw in Khanewal on Wednesday afternoon

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :At least four persons including three children were killed while others got serious injuries in collision between tractor trolley and motorcycle-rickshaw in Khanewal on Wednesday afternoon.

According to initial reports, Police said that the unfortunate accident occurred in Khanewal where an over speeding tractor trolley hit a motorcycle-rickshaw.

The rickshaw, which was carrying passengers over its capacity, was completely pressed, local police said, a private news channel reported.

Rescue teams rushed to the place of the incident as soon as report was received and shifted the bodies along with the injured to a hospital.