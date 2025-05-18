Tractor-trolley Collision In Uch Sharif Claims One Life
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 18, 2025 | 09:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) A man was killed on the spot while four other women were critically injured after a collision between a tractor-trolley and a car on Uch Sharif Road in the wee hours of Sunday.
According to rescue sources, the accident occurred due to excessive speed and recklessness from the drivers of both vehicles involved in the collision, a private news channel reported.
After being alerted, rescue teams reached the accident site, carried out rescue operations and sent the dead and injured to the hospital.
On further investigation, police reached the spot and started investigating the accident.
Eyewitnesses revealed that reckless and rash driving was the reason behind the accident.
Tractor-trolley collision in Uch Sharif claims one life
