Open Menu

Tractor-trolley Collision In Uch Sharif Claims One Life

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 18, 2025 | 09:30 AM

Tractor-trolley collision in Uch Sharif claims one life

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) A man was killed on the spot while four other women were critically injured after a collision between a tractor-trolley and a car on Uch Sharif Road in the wee hours of Sunday.

According to rescue sources, the accident occurred due to excessive speed and recklessness from the drivers of both vehicles involved in the collision, a private news channel reported.

After being alerted, rescue teams reached the accident site, carried out rescue operations and sent the dead and injured to the hospital.

On further investigation, police reached the spot and started investigating the accident.

Eyewitnesses revealed that reckless and rash driving was the reason behind the accident.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2025

11 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2025

1 hour ago
 Pakistan PM thanks UAE President Sheikh Mohamed fo ..

Pakistan PM thanks UAE President Sheikh Mohamed for helping defuse tensions with ..

9 hours ago
 UAE, US Presidents discuss strategic partnership, ..

UAE, US Presidents discuss strategic partnership, regional developments

9 hours ago
 UAE President awards Order of Zayed to US Presiden ..

UAE President awards Order of Zayed to US President in recognition of efforts to ..

9 hours ago
 UAE, US Presidents attend unveiling of Phase 1 of ..

UAE, US Presidents attend unveiling of Phase 1 of new 5GW AI campus in Abu Dhabi

9 hours ago
UAE President receives US President Trump in offic ..

UAE President receives US President Trump in official ceremony at Qasr Al Watan

9 hours ago
 US President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in A ..

US President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi

9 hours ago
 PSL X: Karachi Kings qualify for next stage after ..

PSL X: Karachi Kings qualify for next stage after beating Peshawar Zalmi by 23 r ..

13 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 27 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings ..

PSL 2025 Match 27 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will ..

13 hours ago
 Ayyala Dance: A Symbol of Emirati Unity, Pride and ..

Ayyala Dance: A Symbol of Emirati Unity, Pride and Hospitality – Performed Dur ..

16 hours ago
 Neeraj Chopra Shatters Barriers: A 90.23-Meter Mas ..

Neeraj Chopra Shatters Barriers: A 90.23-Meter Masterclass in Qatar

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan