Tractor trolley crushed woman to death

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :A speeding tractor trolley crushed to death a woman riding on motorbike here on Friday.

According to rescue 1122, a speeding tractor trolley hit a motorcyclist at a side resulting a man and woman riding on the bike to fall down.

After that the trolley ran over the woman identified as Misbah Bibi, 25, d/o Chirag, r/o Moza Jarh out of excessive speed and she died on the spot.

Accident occurred at Khan Pur Bagga Sher, Muzaffargarh-Jhang road yesterday night, added rescuer.

The rescue 1122 staff shifted the dead body to District Headquarters Hospital upon her heirs' request.

Police have registered the case for further investigation.