Tractor trolley crushes motorbike rider to death

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) A youth was killed in a collision between a motorcycle and tractor-trolley here on Thursday.

Police said that deceased Saddam Hussain's son Abdul Ghafoor Saknah was going to his home when the tractor trolley hit the motorcycle rider and he died on the spot due to his injuries.

Chowk Sarwar Shaheed police station took the tractor trolley into custody and started investigation.