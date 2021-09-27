Tractor trolley crushes two to death

A recklessly driven tractor trolley on Monday crushed two children to death at Mehmood Kot-Sinawan road in the outskirts of the city on Monday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :A recklessly driven tractor trolley on Monday crushed two children to death at Mehmood Kot-Sinawan road in the outskirts of the city on Monday.

Rescue 1122 officials said the children were standing beside the road when the tractor ran them over near Nala Zakariya.

In result one child died on the spot while the other Subhan s/o Riaz Hussain (12) sustained critical injuries who was shifted to rural health center (RHC) Qasba Gujrat. where he succumbed to injuries Police registered the case and started investigation.