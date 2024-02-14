Open Menu

Tractor Trolley Helper Electrocuted

Muhammad Irfan Published February 14, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Tractor trolley helper electrocuted

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) A youth died of electrocution while extinguishing fire on a sugarcane trolley at a village on Jaranwala-Khurrianwala road here on Wednesday.

According to Rescue-1122, a trolley loaded with sugarcane caught fire due to overhead live electric wires near adda Maharanwala on Jaranwala-Khurrianwala road.

The helper when jump on the trolley to extinguish fire suffered fatal electric shock from wires and died instantly. The victim was identified as Shani s/o Falk Sher (25), resident of Chak No 105-RB.

Rescue team handed over the body to Saddar Jaranwala police station.

Separately, a 47-year-old man was crushed under the wheels of a train at Mamukanjan railway station. He came at the station to see-off his relatives but all of sudden he fell on the rail track and was crushed. The victim was later identified as Riaz Ahmad.

The body was handed over to heirs.

