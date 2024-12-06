Tractor-trolley Hit Motorcycle, Killed 3 In Khairpur
Faizan Hashmi Published December 06, 2024 | 10:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Three people were killed when a tractor-trolley hit their motorcycle in Khairpur in the wee hours of Friday.
According to rescue sources, the accident occurred at the Tando Masti Link Road in Khairpur where a speeding tractor trolley collided with a motorcycle head-on, killing three persons, a private news channel reported.
Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead to the hospital.
