Tractor-trolley Hits Minor Girl To Death
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2025 | 04:50 PM
Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) A speeding tractor-trolley hit to death an 11-year-old girl in Jatoi tehsil on Friday.
According to Rescue-1122 sources, the incident took place near Kapray Khis Nala bridge in the jurisdiction of Bait Meer Hazar Police Station.
The tractor-trolley veered out of control and hit Hoor Fatima, who was on her way to school. Rescue officials shifted the body to an area hospital. The driver fled the scene, while police impounded the vehicle.
