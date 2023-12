SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) A woman was killed in a road accident at Sahuwala Stop, Wazirabad, here on Thursday.

According to Rescue spokesperson, 50-year-old Nasira Bibi was killed on the spot when a speeding tractor-trolly hit their motorcycle.

Rescue 1122 reached the spot and handed over the body to the heirs.