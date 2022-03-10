Tractor-trolley hits youth to death

A youth was killed by a speeding tractor trolley near marla scheme area under the jurisdiction of Bahauddin Zakariya University police station on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :A youth was killed by a speeding tractor trolley near marla scheme area under the jurisdiction of Bahauddin Zakariya University police station on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Muhammad Irfan a resident of Basti kaalroo was crossing the road,all of a sudden a speeding tractor trolley crushed him to death.

Rescuers rushed the spot shifted the body to Nishtar hospital for necessary legal formalities, while police started investigation.