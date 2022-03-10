UrduPoint.com

Tractor-trolley Hits Youth To Death

Sumaira FH Published March 10, 2022 | 01:33 PM

Tractor-trolley hits youth to death

A youth was killed by a speeding tractor trolley near marla scheme area under the jurisdiction of Bahauddin Zakariya University police station on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :A youth was killed by a speeding tractor trolley near marla scheme area under the jurisdiction of Bahauddin Zakariya University police station on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Muhammad Irfan a resident of Basti kaalroo was crossing the road,all of a sudden a speeding tractor trolley crushed him to death.

Rescuers rushed the spot shifted the body to Nishtar hospital for necessary legal formalities, while police started investigation.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Road Bahauddin Zakariya University Rescue 1122 All

Recent Stories

Uzbekistan corner at Lok Virsa Museum attracts peo ..

Uzbekistan corner at Lok Virsa Museum attracts people

1 minute ago
 70 pct of eligible Lao people receive 1st dose of ..

70 pct of eligible Lao people receive 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine

1 minute ago
 Shane Warne's body en route back to Australia

Shane Warne's body en route back to Australia

1 minute ago
 Bilawal wants legal action against PM’s threat t ..

Bilawal wants legal action against PM’s threat to Zardari

20 minutes ago
 Australia to boost defence force by nearly a third ..

Australia to boost defence force by nearly a third

4 minutes ago
 Girl killed for refusing marriage proposal in Takh ..

Girl killed for refusing marriage proposal in Takhtbhai

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>