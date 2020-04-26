Tractor trolley overturned, driver injured

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) :A driver suffered serious injuries as tractor trolley turned turtle near Khangarh while saving a motorcyclist.

A tractor trolley driver named Amanat Ali was on his way when suddenly a speeding motorcycle came and in his endeavor to save him he lost control over the vehicle.

The tractor trolley overturned and driver stranded under it. Local people recovered the injured driver under the tractor trolley on self help basis.

Upon receiving information, Rescue 1122 team rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Alipur after providing first aid.

The condition of injured driver was said to be out of danger.