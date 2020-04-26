UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tractor Trolley Overturned, Driver Injured

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 26th April 2020 | 02:20 PM

Tractor trolley overturned, driver injured

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2020 ) :A driver suffered serious injuries as tractor trolley turned turtle near Khangarh while saving a motorcyclist.

A tractor trolley driver named Amanat Ali was on his way when suddenly a speeding motorcycle came and in his endeavor to save him he lost control over the vehicle.

The tractor trolley overturned and driver stranded under it. Local people recovered the injured driver under the tractor trolley on self help basis.

Upon receiving information, Rescue 1122 team rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Alipur after providing first aid.

The condition of injured driver was said to be out of danger.

Related Topics

Injured Driver Vehicle Alipur Khangarh Amanat Ali Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 26, 2020 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, WFP chief review global fight a ..

13 hours ago

Health Sector launches new app &#039;ALHOSN UAE&#0 ..

13 hours ago

COVID-19 tests break one million mark; recoveries ..

13 hours ago

UAE accelerating cultural cooperation with Jordan, ..

14 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.