Tractor-trolley, Truck Collision Killed One In Bahawalnagar
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 06, 2023 | 01:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :A youngster was killed, while eight others sustained injuries when a tractor-trolley collided with a truck near Nine R Bridge in Bahawalnagar on Sunday.
According to details, Rescue sources said that a tractor-trolley collided with a truck, leaving a young man dead on the spot and eight other people wounded, a private news channel reported.
Rescue 1122 officials said two victims are still in critical condition.
The body and the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.
Police impounded the tractor-trolley, but its driver managed to flee from the scene.
Further investigation was underway.