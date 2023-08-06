Tractor-trolley, truck collision killed one in Bahawalnagar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :A youngster was killed, while eight others sustained injuries when a tractor-trolley collided with a truck near Nine R Bridge in Bahawalnagar on Sunday.

According to details, Rescue sources said that a tractor-trolley collided with a truck, leaving a young man dead on the spot and eight other people wounded, a private news channel reported.

Rescue 1122 officials said two victims are still in critical condition.

The body and the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital.

Police impounded the tractor-trolley, but its driver managed to flee from the scene.

Further investigation was underway.