Tractor Trolleys Seized, Thieves Escape

Muhammad Irfan Published May 24, 2023 | 10:10 AM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :Police seized two tractor-trolleys when thieves fled after a raid at the official pond area situated at the head sauna barrage.

According to police sources, earlier it was informed that the kiln owners of the area were involved in stealing soil from the pond owned by the Irrigation Department.

Upon repeated complaints, police conducted a raid on Wednesday after the accused left the scene leaving behind tractor-trolleys filled with soil.

The police spokesperson said that the super dam made of mud has suffered major damage after continuous theft of mud.

Officials of the irrigation department said that the accused would not be spared and they would be brought to justice.

