BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :A driver of a tractor died in a road accident on Thursday when his tractor-trolley fell down into the ditch during a turn.

According to the information, a tractor driver as named Ashiq Ali, a resident of 251/EB village, was going near 445/EB when suddenly the tractor-trolley fell down into the ditch along with the road.

It went uncontrolled during a turn.

As a result, he was stranded under the tractor and died on the spot.

Rescue 1122 shifted the body of the driver to the hospital and handed it over to the heirs after legal formalities.