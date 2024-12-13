Tractors handed over to farmers under “Green Tractor Scheme”: DC

NOWSHEHRA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner, Gujranwala, Naveed Ahmed on Friday said tractors were being handed over to 206 farmers in the district who were declared successful under “ Green Tractor Scheme” .

The farmers would get Rs 100,0000 subsidy on each tractor under the scheme, he said in a statement.

The subsidized tractors would help to develop agriculture sector further, he added.

