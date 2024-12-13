Open Menu

Tractors Handed Over To Farmers Under “Green Tractor Scheme”: DC

Umer Jamshaid Published December 13, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Tractors handed over to farmers under “Green Tractor Scheme”: DC

NOWSHEHRA VIRKAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Deputy Commissioner, Gujranwala, Naveed Ahmed on Friday said tractors were being handed over to 206 farmers in the district who were declared successful under “ Green Tractor Scheme” .

The farmers would get Rs 100,0000 subsidy on each tractor under the scheme, he said in a statement.

The subsidized tractors would help to develop agriculture sector further, he added.

APP/mud/378

Related Topics

Agriculture Gujranwala

Recent Stories

Finance Minister reaffirms govt’s commitment to ..

Finance Minister reaffirms govt’s commitment to foster IT sector

18 seconds ago
 PSL franchises at odds over inclusion of star fore ..

PSL franchises at odds over inclusion of star foreign cricketers

5 minutes ago
 SC grants conditional approval for military courts ..

SC grants conditional approval for military courts to announce verdicts

46 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 December 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2024

6 hours ago
 AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq emphasize ..

AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq emphasizes Quaid-e-Azam's golden rule f ..

15 hours ago
Man held for allegedly attempting to rape shepherd ..

Man held for allegedly attempting to rape shepherded lady in Fatehjang

15 hours ago
 Pakistan earns global recognition for climate advo ..

Pakistan earns global recognition for climate advocacy at COP 29: PM Coordinator

15 hours ago
 Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanvee ..

Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain extends felicitation ..

15 hours ago
 Fresh snowfall brings relief to upper reaches in K ..

Fresh snowfall brings relief to upper reaches in Kashmir

15 hours ago
 China-Pakistan Media Corridor important for furthe ..

China-Pakistan Media Corridor important for further development of relationship, ..

15 hours ago
 Awareness of fundamental rights links to bright fu ..

Awareness of fundamental rights links to bright future: Sameera Raza

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan