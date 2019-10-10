Trade activities boosted due to improved law & order in Balochistan: Ziaullah Longove

(@imziishan)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :Balochistan Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs, Ziaullah Longove on Wednesday said business activities had enhanced in the province due to improved law and order situation emerged after precious sacrifices of security forces including police, levies, frontier corps and other security forces.

He expressed these views while addressing a press conference here at Civil Secretariat Office.

Ziaullah Longove, on the occasion, made an announcement about establishment of special complaints cell, saying complaints of public would be reviewed timely in various police stations.

He said security forces were playing their role to curb terrorist activities.

The minister further said India was spending millions of rupees in Balochistan to destabilize it, but her nefarious design would be foiled by security forces.

He said 122 constables had been withdrawn from security of VIPs and political leaders in order to enhance security measures in the province, because it was our prime responsibility to ensure protection of public lives and properties.

He said the Chief Minister Inspection Team (CMIT) had also been made functional.