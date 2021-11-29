UrduPoint.com

Trade Barriers Between Pakistan, Denmark To Be Removed: Sheikh Rashid

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 05:23 PM

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Monday said trade barriers between Pakistan and Denmark would be removed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Monday said trade barriers between Pakistan and Denmark would be removed.

Talking to Ambassador of Denmark Lis Rosenholm, who called on him here, he emphasized the need to cement relations between both the countries and also discussed other issues of mutual interest including bilateral relations.

The Danish Ambassador said there was a need to enhance cooperation in the fields of trade and tourism in the bilateral relations, wished for lasting peace in Afghanistan and valued Pakistan's efforts, said a news release issued here.

Ambassador Lis Rosenholm said bilateral green agreement between Pakistan and Denmark would be signed soon, adding, the green agreement would expand trade relations between Pakistan and Denmark.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said relations between Pakistan and Denmark would be further enhanced, Pakistan would benefit from Denmark's high expertise in various fields, and trade barriers between Pakistan and Denmark would be removed.

He said Pakistan would continue its efforts for lasting peace in Afghanistan as Afghan citizens especially children and women were in dire need of livelihood. He said international community should help and assist Afghan citizens on the basis of humanitarian sympathy.

The minister said Pakistan had provided assistance to more than 100,000 Afghan people in safe evacuation. Sheikh Rashid said there was a concern of human famine in Afghanistan due to lack of resources.

Senior officials of the Ministry of Interior and members of the staff of the Danish Embassy were also present in the meeting.

