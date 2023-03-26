UrduPoint.com

Trade Bodies For Enhancing Security Around Markets

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 26, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Trade bodies for enhancing security around markets

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :Trade bodies of the city have demanded the district administration to upsurge security around all market areas.

Talking to APP on Sunday, President Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajran Sharjil Mir said that as the holy month of Ramzan has started, the security arrangements made in shopping areas need to be revised in accordance with the rush of visitors.

He said the presence of the large number of beggars who sought alms but were involved in criminal activities like pick-pocketing and snatching of different items from the people visiting the markets.

President Commercial Market Raja Tauheed also asked the concerned to beef up the security of city markets, especially during the evening hours. He said that the deployment of policemen in plain clothes at the markets was essential to help check increasing cases of street crimes.

When contacted, the City Police Officer Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani assured that foolproof security arrangements were made to provide security to shopping centers so that customers, as well as traders, could feel a sense of security.

/395

Related Topics

Police Criminals Sunday Market All From

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme issues 432 decision ..

Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme issues 432 decisions worth AED 299 million

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Bangladesh o ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Bangladesh on Independence Day

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 March 2023

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th March 2023

7 hours ago
 Spain beat Norway 3-0 in Euro 2024 Qualifying

Spain beat Norway 3-0 in Euro 2024 Qualifying

13 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wish ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wishers

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.