Trade body suggests shifting wholesale markets along proposed Ring Road

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :The business community on Tuesday suggested the Punjab government to shift wholesale markets, operating in heart of the city, along the proposed Ring Road aimed at ending traffic congestion and controlling environmental issues.

"Traders are facing problems in transporting goods to northern areas, Azad Kashmir as well as within the city due to traffic congestion. Shifting of the wholesale markets along the Ring Road will not only help ensure smooth flow of the traffic but also tackle environmental pollution," President Traders Welfare Association Sharjeel Mir said while talking to APP.

He said lack of parking space and frequent traffic jams in all markets of the downtown were creating a great nuisance for customers as the motorist's covered distance of minutes in hours because of encroachment-cum-traffic mess.

Mir also suggested that a residential scheme should be worked out for the business community along the Ring Road so that they could do their businesses near to their residences.

Accordingly, he said representatives of various trade bodies had a meeting with Deputy Commissioner Amir Aqiq Khan and conveyed their concerns, who duly acknowledged the problems being faced by the traders.

Sharjeel expressed the hope that the present government would look into traders' problems on priority and shift the markets to the city's outskirts.

