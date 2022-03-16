Trade Commissioner Belgian embassy calls on CEO RUDA

The Trade Commissioner at the Royal Belgian Embassy, Islamabad Abid Husain on Wednesday visited the Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) headquarters and met RUDA CEO Imran Amin

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2022 ) :The Trade Commissioner at the Royal Belgian Embassy, Islamabad Abid Husain on Wednesday visited the Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) headquarters and met RUDA CEO Imran Amin.

The Belgian diplomat was given a detailed briefing on the salient features of the RUDA project during a meeting here.

The CEO RUDA said that some 10000 MW electricity was needed for the Ravi city with an initial need of 2000 MW power generation to meet the urgent needs, adding that foreign companies were welcome to work on this project.

"We want to work on the factors of cheap power generation. Energy can be generated through three barrages and waste in Ravi city while there are vast investment opportunities in industrial zone, IT sector and smart city as well," he added.

He informed the diplomat that cleaning of the river Ravi was possible with modern technology.

Imran Amin further said although a lot of land was required for solar energy, in order to increase their energy resources, the Ravi city can set up low cost solar plants in the forest area of the city.

The Belgian Trade Commissioner Abid Husain said that Belgian companies had already invested in various projects in different cities of Pakistan, adding that a hygienic food project was started in Karachi with an initial investment of 20 million Euros while investment was also made in textile sector in Lahore.

"Ravi city is an attractive project and our companies will visit here soon for investment, he added.

The CEO RUDA Imran Amin presented a souvenir to the Trade Commissioner Abid Husain.