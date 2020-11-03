Trade Commissioner for making efforts to enhance bilateral trade with Belgium

Pakistan should make concerted efforts to enhance bilateral trade with Belgium and in this connection it could also use Brussels as a warehouse to make exports to other EU countries, said Abid Hussain Trade Commissioner Embassy of Belgium in Islamabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan should make concerted efforts to enhance bilateral trade with Belgium and in this connection it could also use Brussels as a warehouse to make exports to other EU countries, said Abid Hussain Trade Commissioner Embassy of Belgium in Islamabad.

Addressing a function to mark Belgium business Contact Day in Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), he said that Belgium was a very small country but it was included among most developed countries of the world.

Responding to a question about investment in Pakistan by Belgium, he said Pakistan was a very small market for Belgium investors. However a family from Belgium established a company named TexPak in Lahore a few years ago and currently it had three units with turnover of over 1 billion Dollars.

The Trade Commissioner said, "Coronavirus has badly affected the word economy and after containing it we could exchange trade delegations." He further said that investment to or from both countries would help enhance bilateral trade.

Earlier in his welcome address President Engineer Hafiz Ihtesham Javed said that despite COVID-19, efforts made by Trade Commissioner Abid Hussain were really laudable. He said, "We must make serious efforts to stabilize our bilateral trade."Later, a large number of businessmen also visited the catalogue show specially organized in connection with the Belgium Business Contact Day.