Open Menu

Trade Conference 2024: Ambassador Tirmizi Highlights Opportunities For Pakistani Companies In Middle East

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2024 | 05:35 PM

Trade Conference 2024: Ambassador Tirmizi highlights opportunities for Pakistani companies in Middle East

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, has highlighted opportunities for Pakistani companies in the Middle East (ME), particularly in the UAE, focusing on sectors such as dairy, meat, fruits, vegetables, and non-food products

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, has highlighted opportunities for Pakistani companies in the Middle East (ME), particularly in the UAE, focusing on sectors such as dairy, meat, fruits, vegetables, and non-food products.

He emphasized the country’s trade potential at the Pakistan Middle East Trade Development Conference 2024, held at the Pakistan Association Dubai (PAD) auditorium, according to a news release received here from Dubai.

The conference, organized in collaboration with Pakistan’s Embassy, the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) and Engro-Pakistan, was attended by Pakistani exhibitors participating in Gulfood-2024 and the Emirati business community.

The event aimed to exchange ideas to explore trade relations between Pakistan and the Middle East, providing networking opportunities for Pakistani traders, particularly with UAE buyers.

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi explained that the UAE market was continuously growing, offering ideal opportunities for dedicated Pakistani companies with sound business plans to maximize their potential.

Panel discussions during the conference focused on developing strategies to enhance market penetration and overcome challenges effectively.

Senior Vice Chairman of the Pakistan Dairy Association, Usman Zaheer, underscored the importance of dairy exports to the UAE market from Pakistan, emphasizing the need for value-added dairy products.

Ali Tanveer appreciated the support of the Government of Pakistan, which enabled FrieslandCampina’s penetration into the UAE market.

Moderating the panel discussion, Dr Shehzad Amin proposed the creation of an incubator cell at the Pakistan Association Dubai for new companies and exporters aiming to enter the UAE market.

TDAP Chief Executive Muhammad Zubair Motiwala endorsed the idea and pledged support from TDAP to establish the business incubator center at PAD to promote new export businesses. He also highlighted the Agro Food exhibition to be held in Karachi in August 2024, inviting businessmen from the UAE to participate.

The event was attended by Chairman Al Awar Livestock Trading Est., Abdullah Ali Mohammed Al Awar, Vice Chairman Rashif Abdullah Al Awar, Chief Executive Officer of the Pakistan Dairy Association, Dr Shehzad Amin, Director of Business Development & Optimization Ali Tanveer Khan, MEPA, FrieslandCampina, and other leading Pakistani businessmen and exporters.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Exchange Exports Business UAE Dubai United Arab Emirates Middle East August Market Event From Government

Recent Stories

Turkey central bank keeps interest rate at 45%

Turkey central bank keeps interest rate at 45%

4 minutes ago
 China sees booming consumption during Spring Festi ..

China sees booming consumption during Spring Festival holiday

5 minutes ago
 UK backs Dutch PM Mark Rutte as next NATO chief: o ..

UK backs Dutch PM Mark Rutte as next NATO chief: official

5 minutes ago
 Vietnam records strongest growth of cassava export ..

Vietnam records strongest growth of cassava export in January

5 minutes ago
 Malaysia's Sime Darby Plantation reports lower pro ..

Malaysia's Sime Darby Plantation reports lower profit in 2023 on lower palm oil ..

5 minutes ago
 PITB's AI-powered system for Punjab Police set to ..

PITB's AI-powered system for Punjab Police set to curb crimes

5 minutes ago
Punjab Food Authority (PAF) imposes Rs 300,000 fi ..

Punjab Food Authority (PAF) imposes Rs 300,000 fine on hotel, confectionary uni ..

7 minutes ago
 Language experts stress importance of mother langu ..

Language experts stress importance of mother language

11 minutes ago
 Afghan authorities execute two men convicted of mu ..

Afghan authorities execute two men convicted of murder in sports stadium

11 minutes ago
 Free shuttle service from Bahawalpur to Cholistan ..

Free shuttle service from Bahawalpur to Cholistan for the rally initiated

11 minutes ago
 Seminar on 'Non-NATO ally: challenges & prospects ..

Seminar on 'Non-NATO ally: challenges & prospects for Pakistan' at UoS

11 minutes ago
 Arrangements finalised for week-long anti-polio dr ..

Arrangements finalised for week-long anti-polio drive

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan