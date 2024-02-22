Trade Conference 2024: Ambassador Tirmizi highlights opportunities for Pakistani companies in Middle East

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, has highlighted opportunities for Pakistani companies in the Middle East (ME), particularly in the UAE, focusing on sectors such as dairy, meat, fruits, vegetables, and non-food products.

He emphasized the country’s trade potential at the Pakistan Middle East Trade Development Conference 2024, held at the Pakistan Association Dubai (PAD) auditorium, according to a news release received here from Dubai.

The conference, organized in collaboration with Pakistan’s Embassy, the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) and Engro-Pakistan, was attended by Pakistani exhibitors participating in Gulfood-2024 and the Emirati business community.

The event aimed to exchange ideas to explore trade relations between Pakistan and the Middle East, providing networking opportunities for Pakistani traders, particularly with UAE buyers.

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi explained that the UAE market was continuously growing, offering ideal opportunities for dedicated Pakistani companies with sound business plans to maximize their potential.

Panel discussions during the conference focused on developing strategies to enhance market penetration and overcome challenges effectively.

Senior Vice Chairman of the Pakistan Dairy Association, Usman Zaheer, underscored the importance of dairy exports to the UAE market from Pakistan, emphasizing the need for value-added dairy products.

Ali Tanveer appreciated the support of the Government of Pakistan, which enabled FrieslandCampina’s penetration into the UAE market.

Moderating the panel discussion, Dr Shehzad Amin proposed the creation of an incubator cell at the Pakistan Association Dubai for new companies and exporters aiming to enter the UAE market.

TDAP Chief Executive Muhammad Zubair Motiwala endorsed the idea and pledged support from TDAP to establish the business incubator center at PAD to promote new export businesses. He also highlighted the Agro Food exhibition to be held in Karachi in August 2024, inviting businessmen from the UAE to participate.

The event was attended by Chairman Al Awar Livestock Trading Est., Abdullah Ali Mohammed Al Awar, Vice Chairman Rashif Abdullah Al Awar, Chief Executive Officer of the Pakistan Dairy Association, Dr Shehzad Amin, Director of Business Development & Optimization Ali Tanveer Khan, MEPA, FrieslandCampina, and other leading Pakistani businessmen and exporters.