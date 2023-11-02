Open Menu

Trade Deficit Narrows By 34.7%; Exports Jump By 13.55 Percent In October

Muhammad Irfan Published November 02, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Trade deficit narrows by 34.7%; exports jump by 13.55 percent in October

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) The country’s merchandize trade deficit contracted by 34.70 per cent during the first four months of the current fiscal year compared to the corresponding period of last year, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

The Trade deficit from July-October (2023-24) was recorded at $7.416 billion as against the deficit of $11.356 billion in July–October (2022-23), showing negative growth of 34.70 per cent.

During the period under review, the exports increased by 0.66 per cent to $9.617 billion compared to the exports of $9.554 billion during the corresponding period of last year, according to the latest PBS data.

On the other hand, the imports narrowed by 18.54 per cent and were recorded at $17.033 billion compared to $20.910 billion last year.

Meanwhile, on a year-on-year basis, the exports from the country increased by 13.55 per cent in October compared to the exports of the same month of last year. The exports during the month were recorded at $2.707 billion as against the exports of $2.384 billion in October 2022.

On the other hand, the imports during October 2023 were recorded at $4.806 billion compared to the imports of $4.581 billion in October 2022, showing an increase of 4.91 per cent, according to the data.

On a month-on-month basis, the exports from the country increased by 9.33 per cent when compared to the exports of $2.476 billion during September 2023.

The imports into the country went up by 20.33 per cent when compared to the imports of $3.994 billion in September 2023, PBS reported.

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Same September October From Billion

Recent Stories

Fujairah plans to attract half million visitors to ..

Fujairah plans to attract half million visitors to historic archaeological sites

14 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi University hosts symposium to advance ed ..

Abu Dhabi University hosts symposium to advance education through innovation and ..

14 minutes ago
 UAE Flag a symbol of our dignity and pride: Sultan ..

UAE Flag a symbol of our dignity and pride: Sultan bin Tahnoon

29 minutes ago
 UAE Flag Day embodies values of unity and solidari ..

UAE Flag Day embodies values of unity and solidarity: Ajman Ruler

29 minutes ago
 Caretaker PM to participate in ECO Summit in Uzbek ..

Caretaker PM to participate in ECO Summit in Uzbekistan, starting on Wednesday: ..

55 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Brunei emphasize need to bolster bilater ..

Pakistan, Brunei emphasize need to bolster bilateral ties

1 hour ago
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Maktoum bin ..

2 hours ago
 “Like father, like son,”: Shoaib Malik shares ..

“Like father, like son,”: Shoaib Malik shares Izhaan’s training video

3 hours ago
 Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi holds 2nd conference ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi holds 2nd conference of Pre-COP programme on Susta ..

3 hours ago
 ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Rain threatens Pakista ..

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Rain threatens Pakistan-New Zealand clash

4 hours ago
 DEWA discusses cooperation in clean, renewable ene ..

DEWA discusses cooperation in clean, renewable energy with German delegation

4 hours ago
 ALC announces shortlists for inaugural &#039;Sard ..

ALC announces shortlists for inaugural &#039;Sard Al Thahab Award&#039;

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan