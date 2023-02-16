UrduPoint.com

Trade Delegation To Ethiopia To Increase Pakistan Footprint In Africa

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 16, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Trade delegation to Ethiopia to increase Pakistan footprint in Africa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Jemal Beker Abdula on Thursday said Pakistan needed to increase its footprint in Africa especially Ethiopia which is a gateway to the continent of 1.4 billion people.

"To assist Pakistan in this regard, we have organised a five-day trade delegation to Ethiopia which will fly to Addis Ababa on March 5," the ambassador said during a breifing to members of the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry on the political, economic and security situation of his country.

According to a news release, he said the trade delegation would include subsidized airfares and accommodation, business-to-busines and government-to-business meetings as well as grand receptions and cultural nights hosted by the country's leadership.

"Do not mislocate yourself as this is right time to enter in Ethiopia which will connect you with the entire Africa ," he remarked.

The ambassador also informed the business community of Faisalabad that a delegation of the major group of companies--Arif Habib Ltd had visited Ethiopia recently and expressed keen interest in investing its fertilizer sector.

He explained them about the bilateral trade potential between Ethiopia and Pakistan in diverse sectors of economy including manufacturing, agriculture, construction, textile, technology, fertilizer, steel and pharmaceutical sectors.

The ambassador said Ethiopia was the fastest growing economy in the world offering lucrative business, trade and investment opportunities with cheap cost of production including clean energy and skilled labour.

"We have almost completed the largest Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam with 6,500 MW capacity," he said, adding his country had already been exporting energy to South Sudan, Djibouti and others.

Jemal Beker said the government of Ethiopia was supportive of the foreign investors as it has opened up its economy and encouraging private sector to take lead for development of the country.

Multiple incentives and one-window services were among the other initiatives to attract Foreign Direct Investment, he added.

"We are heading to become an icon of Africa under the leadership of Prime Minister Dr Abiy Ahmed," he maintained.

Deputy Commissioner for Investment Commission of Ethiopia Daniel Teressa said the government of Ethiopia was fully committed to facilitate the foreign investors and looked forward to investment from Pakistan in public and private sector.

FCCI Senior Vice President Sajjad Arshad said Pakistan and Ethiopia could flourish together through strong bilateral relations.

Related Topics

Pakistan Africa Faisalabad Prime Minister World Technology Business Agriculture Dam Djibouti Addis Ababa Lead Ethiopia Sudan Chamber March Commerce Textile From Government Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Labour

Recent Stories

Registering Emirati employees in private sector on ..

Registering Emirati employees in private sector on pension, social security syst ..

3 hours ago
 UAE President&#039;s US$50 ml additional aid to Sy ..

UAE President&#039;s US$50 ml additional aid to Syria boosts humanitarian effort ..

4 hours ago
 https://www.pakistanpoint.com/en/story/1643849/rea ..

Https://www.pakistanpoint.com/en/story/1643849/realme-confirms-to-launch-its-spe ..

5 hours ago
 realme Confirms to launch its Speed Flagship realm ..

Realme Confirms to launch its Speed Flagship realme GT3 during MWC on February 2 ..

5 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Lithuania on ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Lithuania on Independence Day

7 hours ago
 UAE stands in solidarity with New Zealand, offers ..

UAE stands in solidarity with New Zealand, offers condolences over victims of cy ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.