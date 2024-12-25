Open Menu

Trade Development Authority Conducts National Exporters Training Program Session In Hyderabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 25, 2024 | 06:50 PM

Trade Development Authority Conducts National Exporters Training Program Session in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) The National Exporters Training Program (NETP) , in cooperation with TDAP's regional office in Hyderabad, successfully conducted a NETP session in collaboration with Pakistan Single Window (PSW) and Export Development Fund (EDF).

The training session, held at the Hyderabad Club, was attended by more than 90 potential exporters, stakeholders, and women entrepreneurs from the Hyderabad region. The participants represented a diverse range of industries, including cotton yarn, vegetables, fruits (mango, banana, and dates), rice, sesame seeds, automotives, pharma, chemicals, and handicrafts.

The objective of the training program was to equip new exporters, potential exporters, and women entrepreneurs with the essential skills and knowledge required to succeed in international trade. The program covered key areas such as export process and practices, export procedures and documentation, export financing, payment methods, and terms, as well as export marketing and product promotion.

The event was attended by dignitaries from various trade associations and chambers of commerce and industry, including: Dr Zulfiqar Yousufani President of Sindh Abadgar Board, Zubair Ahmed Bhurt, President of Dadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry Shahida Rajper, President of Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Hyderabad DistrictBeenish Kadri, President of Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry Hyderabad Division,Ihsan Nagar, Vice President of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry,Yasir Malak, President of Chamber of Commerce Jamshoro.

Divisional President of Sindh Chamber of Agriculture Hyderabad,

The prominent role played by the Hyderabad office of TDAP in organizing this successful event is highly appreciated. Their efforts in promoting trade and commerce in the region are commendable.

The participating President of Dadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry and General Secretary Sindh Abadgar board Hyderabad appreciated the initiative and suggested that TDAP consider organizing similar events in Dadu and Mirpurkhas to benefit a larger number of exporters.

The Presidents of Women Chamber of Commerce also commended TDAP's efforts to engage with women entrepreneurs and young startups, promoting their inclusion in export streams. TDAP Hyderabad and NETP team pledged to continue such training programs on a regular basis, maintaining close liaison with stakeholders to address exporters' issues.

The event concluded with TDAP Hyderabad awarding shields and certificates to Presidents of Chamber of Commerce and participating stakeholders, followed by a vote of thanks.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Chambers Of Commerce Vote Agriculture Young Hyderabad Mango Jamshoro Dadu Chamber Women Commerce Cotton Event From Industry Sind Abadgar Sugar Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Sharjah Award for Arab Creativity announces 28th e ..

Sharjah Award for Arab Creativity announces 28th edition's winners

7 minutes ago
 COAS joins Christian community in celebrating Chri ..

COAS joins Christian community in celebrating Christmas

47 minutes ago
 Varun Dhawan breaks silence over allegations of in ..

Varun Dhawan breaks silence over allegations of inappropriate behaviors with Ali ..

54 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler welcomes participants of Gulf Bridge ..

Sharjah Ruler welcomes participants of Gulf Bridges

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, South Africa Test-series to start from T ..

Pakistan, South Africa Test-series to start from Thursday

1 hour ago
 Weather update; cold, dry to persist in Karachi du ..

Weather update; cold, dry to persist in Karachi during next 24 hours

1 hour ago
Hatta Winter Festival greets visitors with array o ..

Hatta Winter Festival greets visitors with array of exciting activities across 1 ..

1 hour ago
 Google Wallet likely to reach Pakistan soon

Google Wallet likely to reach Pakistan soon

2 hours ago
 MoHRE calls on private sector to meet 2024 Emirati ..

MoHRE calls on private sector to meet 2024 Emiratisation targets by December 31

2 hours ago
 PTA resumes registration of VPN service providers ..

PTA resumes registration of VPN service providers in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 American journalist Tucker Carlson speaks at 1 Bil ..

American journalist Tucker Carlson speaks at 1 Billion Followers Summit

2 hours ago
 UAE’s Digital School receives '1885 Exemplary Se ..

UAE’s Digital School receives '1885 Exemplary Service to Education' award

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan