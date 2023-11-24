Open Menu

Trade Development Through Border Markets Proposed

Faizan Hashmi Published November 24, 2023 | 08:09 PM

Trade development through border markets proposed

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI), President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh has said that in a high-profile visit to FPCCI Head Office, Ambassador of Iran in Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghadam has proposed to set up border markets with Pakistan to enhance trade between the two countries

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI), President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh has said that in a high-profile visit to FPCCI Head Office, Ambassador of Iran in Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghadam has proposed to set up border markets with Pakistan to enhance trade between the two countries.

In a statement on Friday, the FPCCI president said that Iran is our next-door neighbor and exporting to Iran will be price-competitive.

VP FPCCI Shaukat Omerson highlighted that there are a number of products and services that Pakistan can export to Iran in large numbers; and, rice, fruits, vegetables, value-added textiles, sports goods, surgical instruments, pharmaceuticals and IT services of Pakistan have great potential in Iran.

Shaukat Omerson also stressed that bilateral trade of $2.4 billion, as per the latest statistics, is way below the potential for the combined population of well over 300 million for the two countries.

The Ambassador of Iran in Pakistan proposed that Iran is one of the world’s top producers of petrochemical and energy sources – and, Pakistan is mostly dependent on imported oil and other energy sources. This phenomenon makes Iran a very important country for Pakistan to bridge its energy deficiencies through reliable and inexpensive supplies from Iran.

Moghadam also highlighted that Pakistani rice is popular in Iran due to its good taste and Pakistani textiles are world-famous. The two countries also enjoy cultural and religious bonds.

He expressed his desire to enhance people-to-people; business-to-business and chamber-to-chamber contacts with Pakistan. We need to increase business tourism between the two countries and the Iranian embassy is all-willing to facilitate the Pakistani business community in visas and participation in trade exhibitions and fairs in Iran.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Sports Business Iran Chambers Of Commerce Oil Visit Border Market Textile From Industry Top Billion Million

Recent Stories

Commissioner chairs meeting regarding arrangements ..

Commissioner chairs meeting regarding arrangements at polling station

2 minutes ago
 10 kg hashish seized, an accused arrested

10 kg hashish seized, an accused arrested

2 minutes ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi for ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi for maintaining hope to ensure fut ..

2 minutes ago
 PMIC stresses completion of PIMS HVAC project by D ..

PMIC stresses completion of PIMS HVAC project by Dec 15

2 minutes ago
 CTD apprehends suspect with weapons

CTD apprehends suspect with weapons

2 minutes ago
 Member Board of Revenue Sindh visits Sub-Registrar ..

Member Board of Revenue Sindh visits Sub-Registrar Office Hyderabad

5 minutes ago
SFA, IRC join hands for spreading awareness on foo ..

SFA, IRC join hands for spreading awareness on food safety

5 minutes ago
 UNIDO drives economic transformation in Sindh with ..

UNIDO drives economic transformation in Sindh with 'PAIDAR Grant Fund'

5 minutes ago
 First lady Begum Samina Alvi seeks support to rais ..

First lady Begum Samina Alvi seeks support to raise awareness on breast cancer, ..

5 minutes ago
 Legendary poetess Parveen Shakir remembered on her ..

Legendary poetess Parveen Shakir remembered on her 71st birth anniversary

4 minutes ago
 Leclerc tops Norris in crash-hit second practice

Leclerc tops Norris in crash-hit second practice

12 minutes ago
 Commissioner Kohat chairs meeting on election code ..

Commissioner Kohat chairs meeting on election code of conduct

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan