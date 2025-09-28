Open Menu

Trade Dispute Resolution Commission To Boost Investor Confidence: FPCCI Convener

Muhammad Irfan Published September 28, 2025 | 05:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) Convener of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Regional Committee on food Shahid Imran on Sunday welcomed the announcement regarding the establishment of a Trade Dispute Resolution Commission, describing it as a landmark initiative and the first of its kind in Pakistan’s history to facilitate international companies in resolving conflicts swiftly.

Talking to a delegation of industrialists led by Ms. Sana Abdullah Arain, he said the forum, announced recently by Federal Commerce Minister Jam Kamal Khan during a meeting with ASEAN ambassadors in Islamabad, would play a pivotal role in addressing trade-related conflicts in a timely and transparent manner, particularly those involving foreign companies.

Shahid Imran observed that trade disputes had long posed a serious challenge, often leading to delays, financial losses, and erosion of trust between business partners.

The newly formed commission, he added, would not only help restore confidence among international investors but also foster a business-friendly environment by ensuring that grievances were addressed without unnecessary litigation or prolonged legal proceedings.

