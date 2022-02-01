UrduPoint.com

Trade Facilitation Agreement Vital To Economic Progress: Speakers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2022 | 06:55 PM

Speakers at a seminar have stressed the need for implementation of the Trade Facilitation Agreement (TFA) of the World Trade Organization (WTO) as it was vital to Pakistan's economic progress

The seminar was arranged by the Revenue Mobilization for Investment and Trade (ReMIT) with a view to identify 'obstacles being faced by businesses in cross-border trade' and to jointly devise a mechanism for their removal.

The two-day seminar, financed by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO)/UK Aid, focused on promoting adherence to Pakistan's commitments under the WTO's Trade Facilitation Agreement in its true sense by the different government organizations and stakeholders.

Opening the discussion, Advisor Facilitation ReMIT, Dr Jawwad Agha said the TFA, which champions the simplification, modernization and harmonization of export, import and transit procedures and formalities, had thus become a key issue for the global trade system, and for countries like Pakistan, it provided opportunities for promoting businesses that were operating in regional and international markets.

He said purpose of the seminar was to prepare trade related policy framework which championed export competitiveness and conducive business environment for firms in the country.

He also highlighted the global experiences of TFA accession, ratification and implementation reforms.

Member, Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) Dr Javed Iqbal stressed the need of trade facilitation in enhancing and developing trade and its positive effect on growth of economy. He thanked the International Trade Centre (ITC) and the ReMIT team for the initiative and hoped that it would help in improving trade environment in the province.

He said the purpose of the seminar was equipping public sector Cross-Border Regulatory Agencies in Pakistan with a comprehensive knowledge of the World Trade Organization's (WTO) Trade Facilitation Agreement (TFA) with a view to enhance conducive business environment.

A cross section of public sector organizations, including Pakistan Customs , Postal services, Animal and Plant Quarantine, Punjab Revenue Authority, Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP), Terminal operators, Airline operators and Ground Handlers, represented the enforcement agencies besides private sector stakeholders attended the seminar.

The participants debated important issues of Border Inefficiencies and the solutions provided by the TFA.

