Trade, industry important pillars of economic development: Governor

Balochistan Governor Amanullah Yasinzai Tuesday termed Trade and Industry as two main pillars of socio-economic development of the country

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Balochistan Governor Amanullah Yasinzai Tuesday termed Trade and Industry as two main pillars of socio-economic development of the country.

While talking to two different delegations of business community from Balochistan and Sindh, he said the trader community could play important role in highlighting the soft image of the country.

He assured the visiting delegates that incumbent government was committed to provide all-out support to the trader community.

"We are cognizant of the fact that pandemic has badly affected the business in Pakistan like rest of the world however, the government is utilizing all available resources to resume the business activities," he said.

Earlier, the Traders apprised the governor about the problems faced by the business community.