UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trade, Industry Important Pillars Of Economic Development: Governor

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 08:33 PM

Trade, industry important pillars of economic development: Governor

Balochistan Governor Amanullah Yasinzai Tuesday termed Trade and Industry as two main pillars of socio-economic development of the country

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Balochistan Governor Amanullah Yasinzai Tuesday termed Trade and Industry as two main pillars of socio-economic development of the country.

While talking to two different delegations of business community from Balochistan and Sindh, he said the trader community could play important role in highlighting the soft image of the country.

He assured the visiting delegates that incumbent government was committed to provide all-out support to the trader community.

"We are cognizant of the fact that pandemic has badly affected the business in Pakistan like rest of the world however, the government is utilizing all available resources to resume the business activities," he said.

Earlier, the Traders apprised the governor about the problems faced by the business community.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Balochistan World Governor Business All From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Noura Al Kaabi, Israeli Minister of Culture discus ..

36 minutes ago

Survey Shows Moldovan President Dodon Poised to Wi ..

3 minutes ago

Cabinet approves amendments in Punjab Local Govt A ..

3 minutes ago

EU Urges Kyrgyz Political Forces to Act Peacefully ..

3 minutes ago

Dry, hot weather persists in city Lahore

6 minutes ago

Bodies of middle-aged man, boy found

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.