Trade, industry must be strengthened in Balochistan, says Zubaida Jalal

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA) Zubaida Jalal has been made part of the Pakistan Businesses Forum (PBF) Executive Committee, Balochistan, statement issued by the PBF Balochistan chapter said on Thursday.

It said the Pakistan Businesses Forum (PBF) Balochistan chapter executive committee have been constituted for the period of two years (2022-24).

Provincial Chairman Engr Daroo Khan Achakzai, Zubaida Jalal, Sana Durrani, Bashir Agha, Waliullah Khan Kaasi, Nagman Abdul (President Gawadar Chamber of Commerce), Qaseem Zarghoon, Sahibzada Muhammad Khan, Deedar Mengal, President Rotary Club Haji Hameed Ullah and Shah Wali from Quetta Chamber of Commerce are part of the EC.

Zubaida Jalal said Balochistan is neglected if we talk about the facilities regarding trade and industry.

"Provincial Government must realise if they strengthen the trade and industry of the province they also get better revenue from them in the form of taxes," "We shouldn't rely always on Islamabad," she said adding we have to generate our own revenues too. In this regard PBF will forward due recommendations to the Chief Minister.

Zubaida Jalal also invited industrialists of Karachi and Punjab to start export oriented business ventures in Balochistan particularly the Gawadar to explore untapped potential of the province.

PBF Chairman Balochistan Engr. Daroo Khan Achakzai emphasised the need to further strengthen cross-border trade with neighbouring countries to boost exports and provide employment opportunities to the people living near the bordering areas of Balochistan.

Pakistan and Afghanistan shares a long border, where ethnic groups such as the Pashtuns live across both sides of the border and maintain close contact, owing to their traditional cultural, linguistic, and economic ties.

In addition to livelihood-related interactions, both formal and informal, and often provided by extensive trade networks— border communities also rely on cross-border commuting to access education and health care.

He said Pakistan– Afghanistan–Tajikistan Regional Integration Program (PATRIP) Foundation built health care facilities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces in Pakistan, which also serve Afghan border communities.

Cross-border trade markets in the Torkham and Wesh–Chaman crossing points offer border communities economic opportunities and possibilities to engage in trade and business. Youth exchanges through universities and youth centers are also a proven tool to increase contacts and cross-border cooperation and integration between the two countries.

PBF Vice Chairperson Sana Durrani said Agriculture also plays a dominant role in border communities as legal trade would create greater space for legal activities and hence would reduce border security risks.

"Products that are not produced on one side of the border can be exchanged in the border markets with products produced on the other side of the border," she added.