Trade & Investment Officers' delegation visits PHMA

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :A 15-member delegation of newly posted Trade & Investment Officers (TIOs) visited Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturing & Exporters Association (PHMA) here Thursday.

Chairman PHMA Mian Kashif Zia welcomed the delegation while former Chairman Mian Naeem, former President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) Zia Alamdar, and a large number of traders were present on the occasion.

The delegation was comprised of Qamar Zaman, group leader, Nauman Aslam, Syed Kausar Ali Zaidi, Muhammad Shaukat Hayyat, Amna Naeem, Arooj Mehwish Rizvi, Quratul Ain Fatima, Dr Amir Hussain, Fahad Raza, Afnan Khan, Ghulam Qadir, Zain Aziz, Malik Abdul Majeed, Muhammad Bilal Khan and Serien Asad.

Chairman PHMA Mian Kashif Zia briefed the delegation about the association and highlighted various issues pertaining to the way of getting export orders from different countries.

He hoped that newly posted Trade & Investment Officers in various countries would work to facilitate the Pakistani traders.