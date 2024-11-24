Open Menu

Trade Linked To Preventing Attacks On Pakistan From Afghan Soil: Iftikhar Malik

Sumaira FH Published November 24, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Trade linked to preventing attacks on Pakistan from Afghan soil: Iftikhar Malik

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) SAARC Chambers of Commerce and Industry’s former president, Iftikhar Ali Malik, said on Sunday that Kabul's decisive action for prevention of Afghan territory use by terrorists for attacks on Pakistan could unlock immense opportunities for bilateral trade and economic growth in both neighbouring Muslim countries.

In a statement issued here, he said the region holds tremendous potential for trade, energy projects and connectivity initiatives like the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the Trans-Afghanistan Pipeline. He said such mega ventures require stability and cooperation, making it imperative for both states to prioritise trust and dialogue bringing an end to perpetual menace of terrorism.

He said Afghanistan, as a sovereign state, must take immediate and effective measures to ensure its territory was not exploited by hostile elements aiming to destabilise Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Kabul Chambers Of Commerce CPEC Sunday Muslim Industry

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024

6 hours ago
 Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer

Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer

20 hours ago
 Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Sh ..

Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Shared Vision for Economic Growt ..

20 hours ago
 PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for N ..

PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for Nov 24 protest

21 hours ago
 NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens ..

NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens convenience in Karachi

21 hours ago
Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions ..

Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions T20 Cup

23 hours ago
 PCB changes venue for first 50-over match between ..

23 hours ago
 Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any ..

Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any protest, sit-in in Islamabad

1 day ago
 Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over ..

Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over spread of HIV Aids among dial ..

1 day ago
 PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel includ ..

PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel including FC deployed in Islamabad

1 day ago
 No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s pro ..

No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s protest call

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan