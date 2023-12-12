Trade Mela showcasing local products organized

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Deputy Commissioner Mian Usman Ali on Tuesday inaugurated a one-day Trade Mela organized by the social welfare department at the social welfare complex showcasing products prepared by local craftsmen and women

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Mian Usman Ali on Tuesday inaugurated a one-day Trade Mela organized by the social welfare department at the social welfare complex showcasing products prepared by local craftsmen and women.

The DC visited and promised that the local craftsmen and women besides small industries behind these products would be assisted to have access to markets besides reputable online stores to improve their profitability.

Trade Mela also emitted an epitizing aroma of traditional food items at the stalls. Children sang national songs and performed tableau while traditional dances like Jhoomer which added traditional colour to the ceremony.

NGOs working on women-specific issues also set up their stalls.

Deputy Director Social Welfare Azhar Yousuf, Manager Sanat Zar Akram Takleer, Umm-e-Kulsoom Siyal, Muhammad Nadeem Akhtar and others were present.

APP/shn/ifi