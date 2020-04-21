Trade Minister reviews essentials items' availability in Ramazan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :Provincial Industries and Trade Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal on Tuesday reviewed availability of essential items during Ramazan-ul-Mubarik and monitoring mechanism of prices.

Presiding over the meeting of Task Force on Price Control here at CM Office, Mian Aslam Iqbal said that line of action had been chalked out to maintain stability in the prices across the province during the holy month by ensuring provision of essential items at fixed rates.

The Minister asserted that the government had decided to launch effective crackdown against those creating artificial price-hike. He emphasized that hoarders and profiteers would be dealt with an iron hand. He condemned that those committing cruelty on the masses through price-hike do not deserve any leniency as such elements were enemies of humanity and their place was behind the bars.

He said that artificial hike in prices was intolerable at any cost and administration should deliver its duties in a proactive manner.

Aslam Iqbal directed that prices and quality of edibles in the markets and availability of commodities according to demand should be strictly monitored.

He urged the price control committees to play effective role with regard to maintaining stability in the prices of essential items and other commodities.

He directed the relevant departments to work with dedication and devotion in order to provide maximum relief to the masses during the Holy month of Ramazan.

Commissioners, deputy commissioners, police officers and concerned officialsalso attended the meeting via video-link.