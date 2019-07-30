UrduPoint.com
Trade Most Promising Area To Build Strong Pakistan-US Relationship: Businessmen Panel (BMP)

The Secretary General (Federal) of the Businessmen Panel (BMP), Ahmad Jawad here on Tuesday hailed Prime Minister Imran Khan for his focus on resetting US-Pakistan relations during his recently concluded three-day visit to Washington

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2019 ) :The Secretary General (Federal) of the Businessmen Panel (BMP), Ahmad Jawad here on Tuesday hailed Prime Minister Imran Khan for his focus on resetting US-Pakistan relations during his recently concluded three-day visit to Washington.

Ahmad Jawad said it is Highly appreciative that the PM's US visit has resulted in great diplomatic achievement for the country.He said the announced resumption of technical support by US to our armed forces, the resolve to open fresh trade routes between two countries and tapping new avenues are some of the major achievements of the incumbent government highly vital for the upliftment of the economy.

"Bilaterally, enhanced cooperation in trade and investment offers vast potential," he said reiterating that trade and investment are the most promising areas to build a strong Pakistan-US relationship.

Mentioning that US is Pakistan's prime export market, the BMP Secretary General said Pakistani exports are held back due to lack of competitive capacity and it was high time Pakistan's current industrialization drive should target production for exports to the huge US as well as Chinese and Asian markets.

Similarly, even though US official assistance to Pakistan will be minimal and conditional, Pakistan needs to make a concerted effort to invite US private investment into the vast and untapped economic opportunities that exist in almost every sector of the Pakistan economy, including the SEZs and the privatisation programme.

Apart from finance, such investment will bring advanced management techniques and production technologies to Pakistan, said Ahmad Jawad.

It was emphasized that time has come now to move decisively towards greater self-reliance instead of only a `holding operation' with minimum policy action till the next US elections.

"It is imperative that a much stronger trade policy be put in place on a priority basis," he said

