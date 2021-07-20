Trade of sacrificial animals at peak in Sukkur

The trade of sacrificial animals has scaled the peaks in all the districts of Sukkur division on Tuesday as the faithfuls have started coming to cattle markets in large number to purchase sacrificial animals a days are remaining in Eid ul Azha

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :The trade of sacrificial animals has scaled the peaks in all the districts of Sukkur division on Tuesday as the faithfuls have started coming to cattle markets in large number to purchase sacrificial animals a days are remaining in Eid ul Azha.

Eid ul Azha is celebrated by the Muslims across the world to commemorate the supreme sacrifices of Hazrat Ibraheem (AS) and his son Hazrat Ismaeel (AS). Apart from domestic traders, the businessmen of Sindh and Punjab have also brought their sacrificial animals in large number to fully exploit the local market of Sukkur.