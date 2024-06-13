Open Menu

Trade Of Sacrificial Animals Gains Momentum In Sukkur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 13, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Trade of sacrificial animals gains momentum in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) The trade of sacrificial animals have been gaining momentum in Sukkur, a number of animals arrived here from far-flung areas of the Punjab, Balochistan and different districts of lower province of Sindh for sale.

At the moment, a great rush witnesses at the cattle market as fall closer to the annual religious festival.

The faithful thronged to cattle markets to purchase a suitable sacrificial animal to perform Eidul Azha, the second Muslim ritual that commemorates the supreme sacrifices of great Prophets Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and his son Hazrat Ismail (AS) on June 17th.

The businessmen of Punjab and Balochistan provinces besides domestic traders have brought their stock in large numbers to the lucrative market of Sukkur to earn maximum.

Meanwhile, the Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC) has imposed a ban on the entry of sacrificial animals into the city, and declared tax free animals from SMC established Maveshi Mandi for Eid-ul-Azha.

As per the ban, the sale and purchase of sacrificial animals have been restricted on the occasion of Eid ul Azha.

The decision to ban the sale and purchase of sacrificial animals had been taken to maintain cleanliness and avoid pollution in the city.

The District Administration Sukkur set up a big cattle market in connection with Eid-ul-Azha near city by pass for sale and purchase of the sacrificial animals.

Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC) has arranged all facilities in the biggest cattle market of the Sukkur with modern lines where, besides water, veterinary doctors would be available to check the health of the animals.

