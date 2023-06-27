Trade of sacrificial animals picked up in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :The trade of sacrificial animals has picked up momentum in the Sukkur and other districts of the Sukkur division as the faithfuls are finalize the purchasing of different animals in cattlle markets because only two days are remaining in Eidul Azha.

It the second Muslim ritual that commemorates the supreme sacrifices of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and his son Hazrat Ismail (AS). Apart from domestic traders, the businessmen of Sindh and Punjab have also brought their sacrificial animals in large number to fully exploit the market of Sukkur.