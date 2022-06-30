UrduPoint.com

Trade Of Sacrificial Animals Picks Momentum In Sukkur

Muhammad Irfan Published June 30, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Trade of sacrificial animals picks momentum in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :Trade of sacrificial animals has picked up the momentum in Sukkur and other districts of the northern Sindh as potential buyers coming in to the cattle markets to purchase animals so that they can perform the sunnah of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) at Eid-ul-Azha occasion.

Apart from domestic traders, sellers from the Balochistan province have also brought their sacrificial animals in large numbers at the cattle market, aiming to earn profit.

