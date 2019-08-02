Trade of sacrificial animals starts in Karachi

The trade of sacrificial animals has picked up momentum in Sukkur and other districts of the northern Sindh as the faithful started going to cattle markets in a large number to purchase sacrificial animals to celebrate Eid-ul-Adha

Besides local traders, traders from other parts of Sindh and Punjab hadalso brought their animals for sale.