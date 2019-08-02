Trade Of Sacrificial Animals Starts In Karachi
Umer Jamshaid 20 seconds ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 05:36 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :The trade of sacrificial animals has picked up momentum in Sukkur and other districts of the northern Sindh as the faithful started going to cattle markets in a large number to purchase sacrificial animals to celebrate Eid-ul-Adha.
Besides local traders, traders from other parts of Sindh and Punjab hadalso brought their animals for sale.