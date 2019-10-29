Trade Officers visit FPCCI

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) :A Forty-five-member delegation of Trade and Investment Officers to be posted abroad visited Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) for orientation and interactive session with the business community.

FPCCI President , Engr. Daroo Khan Achakzai briefed them about FPCCI role in promotion of trade, investment and industry, and for economic prosperity in the country, said a FPCCI release on Tuesday.

He emphasized on the need for frequent interaction by the Trade and Investment Officers abroad with the trade bodies. This would help in removing the bottlenecks in improving the trade and investment climate.

He advised them to regularly send their economic survey reports highlighting potential sectors of joint ventures investment projects, export potential, bilateral trade potential in different countries and the bottlenecks , if any.

He informed the trade officers that FPCCI had Business Councils with almost all countries which needed to be transformed into Joint Business Councils with the national chambers of the country of their posting.

He urged them to play their due role in this regard so that FPCCI could have regular Joint Business Councils meetings with its foreign counterparts.

During the session, the delegates also discussed traditional and non-traditional export markets. Besides, they talked about the agreements signed by FPCCI with their counterparts in different countries and role of trade officers could play in removal of tariff and non-tariff barriers.

This interactive session was also attended by FPCCI Senior VicePresident Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig and Secretary General Dr. Iqbal Thaheem.