Open Menu

Trade Organization (Amendment), Trade Dispute Resolution Bills Smoothly Sail Through Joint Sitting

Muhammad Irfan Published August 07, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Trade Organization (Amendment), Trade Dispute Resolution bills smoothly sail through Joint Sitting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :The Joint Sitting of the Parliament on Monday passed two bills including the Trade Organization (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the Trade Dispute Resolution Bill, 2023 with certain amendments.

Both the bills were piloted by Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar in the House.

The minister moved amendments which were accepted by the House.

Moving the Trade Organization (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the House, Syed Naveed Qamar said that the bill aimed at extending the tenure of chambers of commerce and Industry and Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry from one year to two year. The bill would streamline elections process for the Chambers and Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry, he said. He said now the elections would be held in same year.

The Trade Dispute Resolution Bill, 2023 provides for the establishment of a comprehensive regime in Pakistan for the swift and effective resolution of disputes relating to the export and import of goods and services including through E-Commerce.

The statement of objects and reasons of the Trade Dispute Resolution Bill, 2023 says that as Pakistan embarks upon trade liberalization and expansion so does the probability of the trade dispute arise between trading parties. If left unsupervised and unguided, such disputes could lead to serious conflicts between governments in addition to damaging private sector business interests.

In absence of proper Trade Dispute Resolution Mechanism in Pakistan is adversely affecting its ranking in ease of doing business. In order to overcomes this, a dedicated government body, legally mandate to resolve international trade dispute was approved by the Cabinet of Pakistan under the Strategic Trade Policy Framework (STPF). Trade Dispute Resolution Organization has been established as an attached department of Ministry of Commerce. It is platform which helps to prevent the detrimental effects of unresolved international trade conflicts and to mitigate the imbalance between stronger and weaker players by having their dispute settled on the basis of rules.

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution Import Business Chambers Of Commerce Parliament Same Lead Commerce From Government Cabinet Industry

Recent Stories

FANR’s Board of Management reviews progress on B ..

FANR’s Board of Management reviews progress on Barakah Nuclear Power Plant

17 minutes ago
 Imran Khan granted 'B-Class facilities' in jail

Imran Khan granted 'B-Class facilities' in jail

33 minutes ago
 Members&#039; exports value exceeded AED139bn duri ..

Members&#039; exports value exceeded AED139bn during H1&#039;23: Dubai Chamber o ..

47 minutes ago
 Agthia and Brazilian ministerial delegation discus ..

Agthia and Brazilian ministerial delegation discuss bilateral collaborations

1 hour ago
 Al Ansari Financial Services secures approval to a ..

Al Ansari Financial Services secures approval to acquire controlling stake in le ..

1 hour ago
 Domestic help case: Judge's wife arrested after ca ..

Domestic help case: Judge's wife arrested after cancellation

2 hours ago
Chinese investment in CPEC projects highly commend ..

Chinese investment in CPEC projects highly commendable: PM

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan's lawyer approaches IHC seeking A-Class ..

Imran Khan's lawyer approaches IHC seeking A-Class facilities

3 hours ago
 Railways set to inspect Hazara Express derailment ..

Railways set to inspect Hazara Express derailment today

4 hours ago
 PM launches Hepatitis-C elimination programme

PM launches Hepatitis-C elimination programme

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 August 2023

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan