UrduPoint.com

Trade Politics Has Become Important Lately: Ex-FCCI Member

Sumaira FH 14 minutes ago Sat 04th September 2021 | 05:30 PM

Trade politics has become important lately: ex-FCCI member

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :Former president Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) Mian Muhammad Idrees has said the 'trade politics' has gained extra importance in current economic scenario and we must encourage and guide young entrepreneurs to play their proactive role in this field, in addition to focusing on their own businesses.  He was addressing a function, hosted by Kashif Zia, a retiring executive member of the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI). He appreciated the learning capabilities of Kashif Zia.

He also lauded the services rendered by FCCI President Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed.

He said that additional responsibility of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development & Management Company (FIEDMC) was also entrusted to him and he fulfilled his obligations with honesty, hard work, dedication  and a sense of responsibility. Earlier, Kashif Zia welcomed the guests and said that he was thankful to his seniors who were continuously guiding him to understand the intricacies of trade politics.

FCCI SVP Chaudhry Talat Mahmood also addressed the meeting while Haji Salamat Ali and Farrukh Iqbal presented shields to Mian Muhammad Idrees.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Chambers Of Commerce Company Young Guide Chamber Commerce Industry

Recent Stories

Thailand registers 15,942 new COVID-19 infections, ..

Thailand registers 15,942 new COVID-19 infections, 257 more deaths

40 minutes ago
 Malaysia reports 19,057 new COVID-19 cases, 362 ne ..

Malaysia reports 19,057 new COVID-19 cases, 362 new deaths

40 minutes ago
 Zia felicitates Zubair Motiwala over victory of BM ..

Zia felicitates Zubair Motiwala over victory of BMG in Karachi chamber elections ..

40 minutes ago
 RPT - Many At-Risk Afghans Unfairly Left Behind Du ..

RPT - Many At-Risk Afghans Unfairly Left Behind During Kabul Evacuation - Refuge ..

40 minutes ago
 Sharmila Faruqi reacts on Iqra Azizâ€™s photo abou ..

Sharmila Faruqi reacts on Iqra Azizâ€™s photo about parental duties

46 minutes ago
 Over 5,400 People Evacuated in Central China Over ..

Over 5,400 People Evacuated in Central China Over Damaged Dam - State Media

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.