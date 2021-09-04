Trade politics has become important lately: ex-FCCI member

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :Former president Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) Mian Muhammad Idrees has said the 'trade politics' has gained extra importance in current economic scenario and we must encourage and guide young entrepreneurs to play their proactive role in this field, in addition to focusing on their own businesses. He was addressing a function, hosted by Kashif Zia, a retiring executive member of the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI). He appreciated the learning capabilities of Kashif Zia.

He also lauded the services rendered by FCCI President Engineer Hafiz Ihtasham Javed.

He said that additional responsibility of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development & Management Company (FIEDMC) was also entrusted to him and he fulfilled his obligations with honesty, hard work, dedication and a sense of responsibility. Earlier, Kashif Zia welcomed the guests and said that he was thankful to his seniors who were continuously guiding him to understand the intricacies of trade politics.

FCCI SVP Chaudhry Talat Mahmood also addressed the meeting while Haji Salamat Ali and Farrukh Iqbal presented shields to Mian Muhammad Idrees.