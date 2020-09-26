Trade relations between Pakistan & Thailand remained intact: Consul General

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Consul General Royal Thailand at Karachi Thatree Chauvachata has said that trade and industrial relations between Pakistan and Thailand remained intact and during COVID-19, both countries made mutual trade of 600 million US Dollars

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :The Consul General Royal Thailand at Karachi Thatree Chauvachata has said that trade and industrial relations between Pakistan and Thailand remained intact and during COVID-19, both countries made mutual trade of 600 million US Dollars.

The Consul General expressed these remarks while addressing the members of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry here at HCCI Secretariat on Saturday.

He informed that according to mutual trade between the two countries, Thailand had registered an export of 41 percent products while different companies of his country are interested to make investment in automobile, plastic and rubber industries in Pakistan. At present, he informed that four reputable companies of Thailand have made investment in different sectors in Pakistan.

The Consul General said Thailand is one of the ideal countries for tourism because of the natural landscape.

Besides promoting tourism, Thailand is also exporting seafood, he said and invited the business community of Pakistan to make investment in different business projects of Thailand.

The President HCCI Goharullah in his welcome address said that both the countries enjoying strong trade and cultural relations and the business community of Hyderabad fully desired to further promote these relations by involving in business activities at large.

He said Hyderabad is the ideal city for investment in textile, automobile, carpet, handcrafts, hosiery, footwear and marble industries. Both Federal and provincial governments are providing legal protection to foreign investment, he said and added that companies of Thailand can make investment in agro-based, food, construction and power general industries of Hyderabad.