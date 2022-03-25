Trade ties between Pakistan, Iran increased to 25%: Iranian CG

The Iranian Consul General in Quetta, Hassan Darwish Vand on Friday said that trade ties between Pakistan and Iran have increased by 25 percent in the last two years

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :The Iranian Consul General in Quetta, Hassan Darwish Vand on Friday said that trade ties between Pakistan and Iran have increased by 25 percent in the last two years.

"Facilitating trade and transportation can bring the people of the two countries closer," he said while talking to Balochistan Minister for Communications, Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran here at the Civil Secretariat.

Provincial Minister for Communication Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran stressed on the importance of relations between the two countries in view of the common historical and cultural ties between the people of two brotherly, friendly and neighboring countries of Iran and Pakistan.

He, on the occasion, apprised of the efforts of the provincial government headed by Chief Minister Abdul Qudus Bizenjo to facilitate the movement of traders and travelers to Iran.

"There is a need to provide more facilities to the traders and the people of the border areas," he said and expressed his gratitude to the Consul General of Iran for praising the steps taken by the provincial government.

He noted that the solution to the problems related to border trade was the top most priority of the CM Balochistan While citing positive developments in relations between the two countries, the Iranian Consul General said that trade relations have increased by 25% in the last two years.

The Consul General said that the launch of direct flights from Quetta to Zahidan and from Quetta to other cities of Iran was one of the important requirements of the present era to promote economic relations.

On which Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran said that the issue would be taken up with the Federal government after consultation with the provincial government authorities.

Congratulating each other, on the occasion, of Pakistan Day and Nowruz, the Consul General and the Provincial Minister expressed their determination to expand fraternal relations in all fields and to enhance this friendly relationship.